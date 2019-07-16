The drama between Hannah Brown and Luke Parker didn't end after Monday's episode of The Bachelorette.

After fans watched the Alabama native eliminate the contestant over his controversial comments about sex, Parker took to Instagram to defend himself.

"It hurt my heart that @alabamahannah felt I was shaming her," the import/export manager wrote alongside a photo of the duo from their Santorini date. "In our conversation, my heart was never to judge or condemn Hannah. I was simply making a decision for myself on what I expected in our relationship. Our conversations and our beliefs led me to believe we were on the same page about sex. For me it was never about getting a rose. It was always about finding a wife who would choose me [every day] just as I would choose her [every day]."

Parker then reflected on what he's learned since appearing on the ABC program.

"As for my time on the show, I made mistakes and no I'm not perfect (crazy right)," he continued. "I didn't totally behave as the man I want to be, and I did not represent Christ the way I thought I was prepared to and that has broken me. This journey has taught me so much and for that I am grateful. But the greatest gift I have received is a compassion for those who love the world and it's ways. My desire is to put the Father first above all things and share the truth that he has given to us all."

At the end of his post, he thanked everyone for their prayers and advised them to "speak truth," "rid yourself of all hate" and "let compassion drive your words." He also hinted that there was more drama to come—as the teaser for next week suggested—by writing, "Stay tuned."