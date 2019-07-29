E! Celebrity Beauté: How to Get Anushka Sharma's Classic Red Carpet Look

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 29 Jul. 2019 6:47 PM
From top Bollywood actress to critically-acclaimed film producer, 31-year-old Anushka Sharma has been pushing the envelope of Indian cinema with her empowerment of women's voices and incredible acting.
The multi-hyphenate has done it all. She has starred in blockbuster hits such as the religious satire titled PK, started her own production company called Clean Slate Films and even launched her own women's clothing line named Nush. Beyond her successes in the film industry and her business ventures, Sharma is also widely known for her activism, supporting various charities and going on campaigns to spread the message of gender quality as well as animal rights.
Sharma is always eloquent and elegant both on and off the red carpet. The actress often sports sophisticated beauty looks on the red carpet, often going for a classic smokey eye or a more subtle makeup look.
It's the perfect beauty look for all the lady bosses out there and fits just about any occasion.
Find out how you can get Anushka Sharma's classic beauty look.
1. Begin by prepping your skin with a nourishing serum so that makeup glides on top and skin stays supple all day.
2. Apply a light coverage base to even out the skin-tone. Alternatively, use a tinted moisturiser for an added glow to the skin.
3. Grab your favourite neutral eyeshadow palette and start by sweeping a skin-tone shade on the eyes to provide a base for the shadows.
4. Using a fluffy blending brush, sweep a mid-tone brown eyeshadow all over the lids and into the crease.
5. Add a deeper brown shade closer to the lash line, buffing out the colour into the crease to create depth.
6. Use a shimmery rose gold shade and pop the colour right at the centre of the eyes for a halo effect. Wet your brush for a more intense pay-off.
7. Using a smaller brush, add the dark brown eyeshadow to the lower lashline to add drama to the eyes.
8. Pick your favourite volumizing mascara and layer at least two coats on your top and bottom lashes before popping on a fluttery set of falsies.
9. Add a peachy tone blush to the apples of the cheeks for a subtle flush, followed by sweeping a champagne highlighter on the tops of the cheeks.
10. A creamy nude lipstick is the cherry on top, making sure to buff out the lip line for a softer pout.
11. Finish it all off by setting your beauty look with your favourite facial mist.
Courtesy of Brands
