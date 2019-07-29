E! Celebrity Beauté: How to Get Anushka Sharma's Classic Red Carpet Look

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Mon., 29 Jul. 2019 6:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

From top Bollywood actress to critically-acclaimed film producer, 31-year-old Anushka Sharma has been pushing the envelope of Indian cinema with her empowerment of women's voices and incredible acting. 

The multi-hyphenate has done it all. She has starred in blockbuster hits such as the religious satire titled PK, started her own production company called Clean Slate Films and even launched her own women's clothing line named Nush. Beyond her successes in the film industry and her business ventures, Sharma is also widely known for her activism, supporting various charities and going on campaigns to spread the message of gender quality as well as animal rights. 

Sharma is always eloquent and elegant both on and off the red carpet. The actress often sports sophisticated beauty looks on the red carpet, often going for a classic smokey eye or a more subtle makeup look. 

It's the perfect beauty look for all the lady bosses out there and fits just about any occasion.

Find out how you can get Anushka Sharma's classic beauty look. 

Read

E! Celebrity Beauté: How to Get Sonam Kapoor's Beauty Look

How To Get The Look

1. Begin by prepping your skin with a nourishing serum so that makeup glides on top and skin stays supple all day. 

2. Apply a light coverage base to even out the skin-tone. Alternatively, use a tinted moisturiser for an added glow to the skin. 

3. Grab your favourite neutral eyeshadow palette and start by sweeping a skin-tone shade on the eyes to provide a base for the shadows. 

4. Using a fluffy blending brush, sweep a mid-tone brown eyeshadow all over the lids and into the crease. 

5. Add a deeper brown shade closer to the lash line, buffing out the colour into the crease to create depth. 

6. Use a shimmery rose gold shade and pop the colour right at the centre of the eyes for a halo effect. Wet your brush for a more intense pay-off. 

7. Using a smaller brush, add the dark brown eyeshadow to the lower lashline to add drama to the eyes. 

8. Pick your favourite volumizing mascara and layer at least two coats on your top and bottom lashes before popping on a fluttery set of falsies. 

9. Add a peachy tone blush to the apples of the cheeks for a subtle flush, followed by sweeping a champagne highlighter on the tops of the cheeks. 

10. A creamy nude lipstick is the cherry on top, making sure to buff out the lip line for a softer pout. 

11. Finish it all off by setting your beauty look with your favourite facial mist. 

E! Celebrity Beauté: Anushka Sharma

Courtesy of Brands

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Intense Reset Concentrate

SHOP

E! Celebrity Beauté: Anushka Sharma

Courtesy of Brands

Chantecaille Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer

SHOP

E! Celebrity Beauté: Anushka Sharma

Courtesy of Brands

Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Palette

SHOP

Article continues below

E! Celebrity Beauté: Anushka Sharma

Courtesy of Brands

Natasha Denona False Lashes in Daisy

SHOP

E! Celebrity Beauté: Anushka Sharma

Courtesy of Brands

Tarte Big Ego Mascara

SHOP

E! Celebrity Beauté: Anushka Sharma

Courtesy of Brands

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector™ Pressed Highlighter Champagne Pop (Collector's Edition)

SHOP

Article continues below

E! Celebrity Beauté: Anushka Sharma

Courtesy of Brands

Dior Diorskin Rouge Blush in Rose Montaigne

SHOP

E! Celebrity Beauté: Anushka Sharma

Courtesy of Brands

Pat McGrath LuxeTrance Lipstick in Valletta

SHOP

E! Celebrity Beauté: Anushka Sharma

Courtesy of Brands

Fresh Vitamin Nectar Anti-Oxidant Glow Water Skin Nutrition Face Mist

SHOP

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Bollywood , Beauty , Makeup , Asia , Celebrities

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.