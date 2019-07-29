E! Celebrity Beauté: How to Get Anushka Sharma's Classic Red Carpet Look

From top Bollywood actress to critically-acclaimed film producer, 31-year-old Anushka Sharma has been pushing the envelope of Indian cinema with her empowerment of women's voices and incredible acting.

The multi-hyphenate has done it all. She has starred in blockbuster hits such as the religious satire titled PK, started her own production company called Clean Slate Films and even launched her own women's clothing line named Nush. Beyond her successes in the film industry and her business ventures, Sharma is also widely known for her activism, supporting various charities and going on campaigns to spread the message of gender quality as well as animal rights.

Sharma is always eloquent and elegant both on and off the red carpet. The actress often sports sophisticated beauty looks on the red carpet, often going for a classic smokey eye or a more subtle makeup look.

It's the perfect beauty look for all the lady bosses out there and fits just about any occasion.

Find out how you can get Anushka Sharma's classic beauty look.