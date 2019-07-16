EXO's Sehun and Chanyeol Drop New Teasers For Upcoming Album

by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 16 Jul. 2019 1:46 AM
EXO-SC's debut is just around the corner, and we've got new details to share!
The highly anticipated mini album will be called What A Life and drops on 22 July, according to a confirmation from SM Entertainment. And both Chanyeol and Sehun have been teasing details on their new project.
EXO-Ls can look forward to even more new music, this time from EXO's two main rappers, 26-year-old Chanyeol and 25-year-old Sehun. In the lead up to What A Life's release, teaser images of the two dashing rappers have been populating EXO's official Instagram and Twitter page. Most of the photos revealed so far have a Californian feel to them as the music video for the sub-unit's title track was shot in Los Angeles.
In one of the teaser videos, fans get a small peek at the shoot process in the form of a "video call" from both Sehun and Chanyeol. In the "video call", the two idols updated fans about their music video shoot and album preparation.
Sehun talked about a scene that takes place at a yacht and the beautiful weather in LA, while Chanyeol pretended to give EXO-Ls a surprise video call in the midst of filming and talked about the tight schedule that they had in LA.
View this post on Instagram
📞Pick up your phone call from 세훈 - 세훈&찬열 The 1st Mini Album 'What a life' - 🎧2019.07.22. 6PM (KST) 👉exo-sc.smtown.com - #세훈 @oohsehun #찬열 @real__pcy #SEHUN #CHANYEOL #EXO_SC #Whatalife #엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO #What_a_life_D_7
A post shared by EXO Official (@weareone.exo) on
View this post on Instagram
📞Pick up your phone call from 찬열 - 세훈&찬열 The 1st Mini Album 'What a life' - 🎧2019.07.22. 6PM (KST) 👉exo-sc.smtown.com - #세훈 @oohsehun #찬열 @real__pcy #SEHUN #CHANYEOL #EXO_SC #Whatalife #엑소 #EXO #weareoneEXO #What_a_life_D_7
A post shared by EXO Official (@weareone.exo) on
On top of that, Chanyeol and Sehun went live on V-Live with Dynamic Duo's Gaeko and composer, Im Gwang-wuk. The four talked about the recording process while joking around.
Chanyeol revealed that it was a honour to work with Gaeko on this album as he was someone he viewed to be a "top celebrity". Gaeko returned the sentiment by talking about how the two EXO boys really opened up to him which helped with the song-writing process as both Sehun and Chanyeol showed a more mature side of themselves.
In terms of the sound of the mini-album, Gaeko revealed that the vibe was inspired by a message sent by Chanyeol.
The producer told the audience that the mini album was all about enjoying life and the songs in it would be ones that the audience can dance and groove to. When asked about their personal favourites in the tracklist, Sehun said that "What a Life" was his favourite while Chanyeol's was "Roller Coaster."
With such amazing chemistry between the producers and EXO-SC, we simply can't wait to groove to What A Life on 22 July.
Watch their full V-live session below:
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?