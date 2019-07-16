EXO's Sehun and Chanyeol Drop New Teasers For Upcoming Album

On top of that, Chanyeol and Sehun went live on V-Live with Dynamic Duo's Gaeko and composer, Im Gwang-wuk. The four talked about the recording process while joking around.

Chanyeol revealed that it was a honour to work with Gaeko on this album as he was someone he viewed to be a "top celebrity". Gaeko returned the sentiment by talking about how the two EXO boys really opened up to him which helped with the song-writing process as both Sehun and Chanyeol showed a more mature side of themselves.

In terms of the sound of the mini-album, Gaeko revealed that the vibe was inspired by a message sent by Chanyeol.

The producer told the audience that the mini album was all about enjoying life and the songs in it would be ones that the audience can dance and groove to. When asked about their personal favourites in the tracklist, Sehun said that "What a Life" was his favourite while Chanyeol's was "Roller Coaster."

With such amazing chemistry between the producers and EXO-SC, we simply can't wait to groove to What A Life on 22 July.

Watch their full V-live session below: