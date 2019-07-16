Korean Actor, Kang Ji-Hwan Pleads Guilty To All Sexual Assault Charges

According to local news outlets, Kang's talent agency, Huayi Brothers have also put out a statement regarding their exclusive contract with the actor on 16 July. The agency had decided to terminate their contract with Kang, stating,

"Hello, this is Huayi Brothers Korea.

We signed a contract with Kang Ji-Hwan in May 2019 on the basis of trust, but as a result of an unexpected, disgraceful event, that trust has crumbled.

Following, we are unable to continue our exclusive contract [with Kang Ji-Hwan] and have decided to terminate our contract with him.

We will strive for improvement and do our best to prevent the same from happening in the future through thorough management of our artists.

Once again, we apologize to everyone for causing concern."

Huayi Brothers have also made a separate statement regarding Joseon Survival, a Korean drama that Kang was currently starring in. The agency announced that Kang will be replaced by 37-year-old actor, Seo Ji-Suk as the drama is still in the midst of completing its last few episodes.

"We announce that actor Seo Ji-Suk was confirmed to join [the drama] in the role of the main character Han Jung-Rok," Huayi Brothers stated, "After finalizing the casting, Joseon Survival will begin filming as soon as possible, and we will resume airing episode 11 starting next Saturday (July 27).

Once again, we ask everyone who awaited Joseon Survival for their understanding, and we will do our best to meet the viewers' needs by creating a well-made drama until the end."