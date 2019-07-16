Korean Actor, Kang Ji-Hwan Pleads Guilty To All Sexual Assault Charges

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
by E! Asia Staff | Tue., 16 Jul. 2019 1:21 AM
On 9 July, South Korean actor, Kang Ji-Hwan was arrested at his home in Gwangju for suspicions of sexual assault against two female employees in his talent agency. The 42-year-old award-winning actor had invited the two female employees (referred to by local media as 'A' and 'B') to his place for more drinks after a company dinner. The alleged sexual assault occurred when 'A' and 'B' fell asleep at Kang's home and were eventually awakened by an intoxicated Kang's sexual advances.
Since then, a police investigation was launched to uncover what had transpired between the two victims and Kang. Yesterday, on 15 July, Kang's legal team released a statement on behalf of the actor admitting to all the alleged sexual assault charges against him. His statement goes as follows,
"This is Kang Ji-Hwan's law firm HwaHyun. We are conveying Kang Ji-Hwan's official statement.
This is Kang Ji-Hwan. I admit to all charges and I bow my head and sincerely apologize to the victims that I have hurt greatly with my irreparable wrongdoing. I want to also apologize to everyone that I have concerned because of this. I will accept punishment for my crimes and make atonement.
I apologize profusely.
Signed, Kang Ji Hwan"
According to local news outlets, Kang's talent agency, Huayi Brothers have also put out a statement regarding their exclusive contract with the actor on 16 July. The agency had decided to terminate their contract with Kang, stating,
"Hello, this is Huayi Brothers Korea.
We signed a contract with Kang Ji-Hwan in May 2019 on the basis of trust, but as a result of an unexpected, disgraceful event, that trust has crumbled.
Following, we are unable to continue our exclusive contract [with Kang Ji-Hwan] and have decided to terminate our contract with him.
We will strive for improvement and do our best to prevent the same from happening in the future through thorough management of our artists.
Once again, we apologize to everyone for causing concern."
Huayi Brothers have also made a separate statement regarding Joseon Survival, a Korean drama that Kang was currently starring in. The agency announced that Kang will be replaced by 37-year-old actor, Seo Ji-Suk as the drama is still in the midst of completing its last few episodes.
"We announce that actor Seo Ji-Suk was confirmed to join [the drama] in the role of the main character Han Jung-Rok," Huayi Brothers stated, "After finalizing the casting, Joseon Survival will begin filming as soon as possible, and we will resume airing episode 11 starting next Saturday (July 27).
Once again, we ask everyone who awaited Joseon Survival for their understanding, and we will do our best to meet the viewers' needs by creating a well-made drama until the end."
