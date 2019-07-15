Korean Actress Song Hye-Kyo Makes Stunning Appearance In Monaco

Korean actress Song Hye-kyo is back on the red carpet and she's as glamorous as ever!

Making an appearance in Monaco for the Chaumet in Majesty, Jewels of Sovereigns Since 1780 Exhibition, the Descendants of the Sun actress mingled with royalty and international celebrities the likes of Prince Albert II of Monaco, Natalie Portman, Natalia Vodianova, Tsubasa Honda, and Gala Gonzalez.

For her first appearance at the exhibition's vernissage, the actress donned a casual navy blue dress, paired with strappy silver heels.