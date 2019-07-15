Korean Actress Song Hye-Kyo Makes Stunning Appearance In Monaco

Courtesy of Chaumet
Korean actress Song Hye-kyo is back on the red carpet and she's as glamorous as ever!
Making an appearance in Monaco for the Chaumet in Majesty, Jewels of Sovereigns Since 1780 Exhibition, the Descendants of the Sun actress mingled with royalty and international celebrities the likes of Prince Albert II of Monaco, Natalie Portman, Natalia Vodianova, Tsubasa Honda, and Gala Gonzalez.
For her first appearance at the exhibition's vernissage, the actress donned a casual navy blue dress, paired with strappy silver heels.
For the gala dinner, the Korean actress made a Cinderella-esque transformation.
Dressed in an icy pale blue gown patterned with lace detail around the bodice and hem, Song looked every bit the silver screen siren. And to top off her princess-worthy look, she had the baubles to match too — a magnificent matching necklace and earring set complemented her look perfectly.
Courtesy of Chaumet
Fans were fully supportive of the actress' red carpet return, with many expressing their support on social media.
One user commented on ELLE Hong Kong's Instagram post of the actress, "WOW!! WE LOVE YOU #songhyekyo You look so gorgeous!! YES, go out there and show the world that you are dignified, elegant, classy and beautiful!!"
"queen kyo slaying," wrote another Instagram user on W Korea's post.
Just a few weeks ago, Song also made an appearance in China for a promotional activity for a beauty brand.
The 37-year-old actress recently announced her decision to divorce Korean actor Song Joong-ki, 33, after less than a year of marriage. The court proceedings are set to take place later this month.