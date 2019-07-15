It's almost the end of The Bachelorette, which means it's also almost Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise returns in just a few weeks, and we've got an exclusive new promo for you featuring a truly unexpected new mustache on the face of one Dean Unglert, who apparently is joining the cast this season.

The promo also features the previously very mysterious John Paul Jones getting real mad at Derek Peth, accusing him of taking advantage of women, and makes us think that perhaps Blake Horstmann is the new Dean Unglert. He apparently made out with one girl before Paradise, and is now sleeping with multiple people in Paradise, and Demi Burnett just can't keep it straight.