In the words of Selena Gomez, "Are you ready to feel inspired?"

In the spring, celebs flocked to WE Day California for a day full of fun, crazy-cool performances from top artists and, most importantly, to applaud the students and educators who have made an impact in their local and global communities.

"I am so inspired by the people who are celebrated in this year's show for making an impact in their communities and beyond," host of this year's event, Neil Patrick Harris, said in a statement shared with E! News. "As a dad of two young children, I want my kids to grow up in a kinder, more compassionate world, and people like them are making that possible."

He continued, "The WE organization empowers each of us to make a positive difference—teaching us compassion, inclusion, and to be proud of what makes us each unique. I'm proud to have played a small part in that movement."