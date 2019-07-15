Ready to feel bad, internet? You made the Game of Thrones cast sad.

The end of the HBO drama was somewhat controversial in terms of whether it was good or not. It currently sits at a 58% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience score is a much lower 33%. Shockingly, fans of the show haven't been quiet about their disappointment, and they were so not quiet that the hate made its way into the cast's WhatsApp group.

"Every season has been intense in terms of the attention and discussion, but it was extraordinarily intense for a final season," Coster-Waldau said at a Game of Thrones convention in Nashville, according to HuffPost. "And we have this WhatsApp group, the actors, and I saw some people getting a little upset because some of the stuff is vicious, and if you make the mistake of start reading all that shit, because if you guys get really angry about something—I'm sure you did, some of you—so you write to each other and go, ‘F--king assholes. This is so not what would happen! They ruined, they butchered George's world!' It's just fun for you, but of course some got a little upset."