K-Pop Girl Group (G)I-DLE Shares Their Winning Formula For Success

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 15 Jul. 2019 1:40 AM
Their name may be (G)I-DLE, but this K-pop girl group has certainly been anything but!
Miyeon, Minnie, Soojin, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua made their debut in 2018 under Cube Entertainment and have quickly taken the K-pop world by storm. With their catchy songs and stunning choreography, it's not hard to see why. But the girls are as humble as ever, as wE! find out on their recent trip to Singapore for HallyuPopFest 2019.
"When we first debuted, we were very jittery and nervous most of the time. But through spending time with our fans, we received a lot of encouragement. Whether we are on stage or off, we are able to perform with more confidence," Miyeon said when asked about marking their first anniversary.
Alvin Ho
Breaking into the K-pop scene on 2 May 2018, the group immediately commanded attention with their first album, I Am, and especially with their lead single, "LATATA".
Speaking of their success so far, the girls share that having a unique style and tailor-made parts from other girl groups out there helped them to stand out.
"In my opinion, because I think maybe like our group has our styles which fits us only," Yuqi said. "So like you know our leader [Soyeon], she wrote almost all the songs for us, so she know which style is most suited for us, and so maybe that's our secret."
"I try to make songs that will differentiate us from other groups, to highlight the unique characteristics of each member in a way that distinguishes our voices from each other's," Soyeon added. "I think we try our best to write songs that are unique to us."
Earlier this year, the girl group made their comeback with a new album, I Made, with lead track "Senorita" that has already racked up 29 million views – and counting — in the four months since its launch.
But the multinational girl group's future goals go beyond album sales and video views — they want to be role models for aspiring K-pop idols (especially foreigners) too.
"Personally, as a foreign member in K-pop industry, I want to be the role model for foreigners that have the same dream," Minnie said. "And as for others to look at us and have their own dream and follow their dream. Even though you're not Korean, you can do it. Don't ever give up on your dream."
Watch the full interview in the video above.
