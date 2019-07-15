K-Pop Girl Group (G)I-DLE Shares Their Winning Formula For Success

Their name may be (G)I-DLE, but this K-pop girl group has certainly been anything but!

Miyeon, Minnie, Soojin, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua made their debut in 2018 under Cube Entertainment and have quickly taken the K-pop world by storm. With their catchy songs and stunning choreography, it's not hard to see why. But the girls are as humble as ever, as wE! find out on their recent trip to Singapore for HallyuPopFest 2019.

"When we first debuted, we were very jittery and nervous most of the time. But through spending time with our fans, we received a lot of encouragement. Whether we are on stage or off, we are able to perform with more confidence," Miyeon said when asked about marking their first anniversary.