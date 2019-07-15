GOT7's Jackson Leaves Mexico Concert For Health Reasons

Top K-pop boy band GOT7 has been taking over the world with their Keep Spinning World Tour this year. The tour kicked off at Seoul in June before flying off to America and just last week, the band performed at the Palacio De Los Deportes at Mexico City. Unfortunately, Jackson Wang had to leave their show at Mexico City early due to health reasons.

Halfway through a song, the 25-year-old idol had to stop dancing and step aside to catch his breath while the rest of GOT7 finished the performance. GOT7's fandom, Ahgase, were concerned for Wang's health as he staggered to the side before crouching down while taking deep breaths.

A fan captured this moment below: