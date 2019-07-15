BLACKPINK's Jennie Is Making This '80s Hair Accessory Cool Again

Move over, Regina George!

Reigning fashion queen bee Jennie of BLACKPINK just brought an unexpected hair accessory back in one of her latest #OOTD posts, and we want to get the look, pronto.

In a pink-themed post, the BLACKPINK rapper showed off her adorable outfit. Dressed in a ribbed knit top from Chanel and a black mini skirt, paired with a matching purse from the French fashion brand, the K-pop idol channeled inner Mean Girl to full effect.

Her caption even referenced the popular movie. "On wednesdays we wear pink," the Kill This Love singer wrote.

But what really got our attention was the accessory the singer sported on her left wrist: A perfectly dusty pink hair scrunchie.