BLACKPINK's Jennie Is Making This '80s Hair Accessory Cool Again

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 15 Jul. 2019 12:02 AM
Move over, Regina George!
Reigning fashion queen bee Jennie of BLACKPINK just brought an unexpected hair accessory back in one of her latest #OOTD posts, and we want to get the look, pronto.
In a pink-themed post, the BLACKPINK rapper showed off her adorable outfit. Dressed in a ribbed knit top from Chanel and a black mini skirt, paired with a matching purse from the French fashion brand, the K-pop idol channeled inner Mean Girl to full effect.
Her caption even referenced the popular movie. "On wednesdays we wear pink," the Kill This Love singer wrote.
But what really got our attention was the accessory the singer sported on her left wrist: A perfectly dusty pink hair scrunchie.
Yes, the popular hair accessory from the '80s and '90s was given a new, fashionable lease of life, thanks to the Korean pop star, who chose to use it as bracelet instead of tying her hair back with it.
The scrunchie is enjoying a revival in pop culture right now, so it's no surprise that the fashion-forward singer would give her own unique take on the trend. Once a must-have item in the '80s and early '90s, the hair accessory was the epitome of a fashion period known for its turn towards the easygoing and blasé, according to The Guardian. It's been making a slow but sure return to the mainstream consciousness and Jennie is already giving us style ideas to bring it into our wardrobes.
Below, all the scrunchies you need to cop Jennie's fabulous look:
