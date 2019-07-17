The K-Beauty Exfoliators That Will Give You Smoother Skin Like A Korean Actress

by E! Asia Staff | Wed., 17 Jul. 2019 7:45 PM
A multitude of reasons can result in enlarged pores, including overactive sebum glands, loss of elasticity and the accumulation of dead skin cells around the pore opening, causing pores to become congested and look larger.
And while committing to frequent exfoliation might be your first instinct, it is important to consider other factors like boosting hydration and improving elasticity so your skin looks smoother and plumper.
Here, the best exfoliators that target multiple skin concerns at once for a more refined skin texture:
Using a blend of enzymes and peptides, this refreshing gel works by sweeping away dead skin build-up gently without any stinging or irritation. At the same time, it contains skin-soothing ingredients that calms and soothes skin so a healthy glow is restored.
Made with 50 percent milk protein extract, this exfoliating toner gently soften the layer of dead skin cells that accumulate over time while infusing skin with an intense dosage of moisture. It is also effective in removing any leftover traces of makeup and impurities. Over time, skin looks smoother and brighter.
If you think exfoliating is harsh on your skin, this mild peel is low on irritation yet high on moisture. Thanks to its unique formulation, it is effective against sloughing off dead skin cells, replenishing skin with moisture, decongesting pores and evening out skin texture without causing any redness or stinging. Use once a week to maintain skin's smoothness and clarity.
For those who have oily, shine-prone skin, it is not uncommon to also be plagued with a rough skin texture as a result of enlarged pores. To smoothen out the appearance of skin, it is vital to keep pores clean because congestion can make them look bigger. And this refreshing toner does just that: it purifies the pores, eliminates dead skin cells and evens out skin texture for a clarified complexion.
If you prefer the feeling of a physical scrub but worry about the abrasiveness, try this gentle peeling gel. Using a stabilised enzymer-polymer absorption technique, it loosens the glue that enables dead skin cells to stick to the skin surface. As you massage it over your skin, it binds dead skin cells into it so all you have to do is rinse off the build-up to unveil soft and clearer skin. It also contains plum blossom extract to replenish moisture at the same time.
Combining seven steps into one, this dual-sided pads are saturated in a highly concentrated blend of brightening, hydrating and nourishing ingredients like botanical extracts and amino acids to treat multiple skin concerns at the same time. Over time, expect an improvement in skin's radiance, evenness, barrier function and elasticity.
For those who love a squeaky clean feeling, give your skin a thorough deep-cleanse with this triple-action face scrub. Formulated with Korean charcoal powder and cotton microfibres, it draws out excess sebum and impurities from deep within pores while gently sloughing away dead skin cells for a luminous, shine-free effect.
Enriched with White Ginseng Powder and honey, this rich mask infuses skin with skin-brightening and hydrating actives in just 15 minutes to restore moisture levels and a radiant, lit-from-within glow. Moreover, it also doubles up as a facial scrub for instantly smoother skin.
