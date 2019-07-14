These Are The Top 20 Contestants On Produce X 101 Right Now

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Sun., 14 Jul. 2019 8:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Produce X 101

Courtesy of Mnet

With the finale of Produce X 101 just days away, the survival reality TV show recently held another elimination round that cut the number of trainees advancing to the last round to just 20.

Fans who've been diligently following the series will attest that the penultimate episode a nerve-wrecking one: Some trainees continued their ascend to the top, while others witnessed their chances of debuting in the final line-up slipped further away.

Case in point: In a tear-jerking (and heart-stopping) moment, The Music Works' Kim Kook-heon lost out on the final 20th spot to IME Korea's Lee Se-jin. However, the most tears of the night came from Maroo Entertainment's Lee Jin-woo, who shockingly dropped 14 places (he went from 8 to 22) and out of the running altogether.

In the last minutes of the episode, the heartbroken 16-year-old was seen comforted by fellow contestants; fans have also flooded social media to leave encouraging words for the trainee after the episode aired.

In the meantime, check out the list of the 20 trainees who have made it to the grand finale:

Read

The Unforgettable Moments From Produce X 101's “Position Evaluation” Episodes

TOP 10

1. KIM YOHAN

OUI Entertainment

This unassuming 21-year-old trainee who oozes plenty of boy-next-door charm reclaimed the top spot this week.

2. KIM WOO-SEOK

TOP Media

Unless a meteorite strikes Earth, 24-year-old Kim is almost guaranteed a spot in the final-up.

3. LEE JIN-HYUK

TOP Media

Lee has shown he can go from cool to derpy in an instant. What's not to like?

4. HAN SEUNG-WOO

Plan A

With fellow label mate Choi Byung-chan leaving the competition because of health reasons, Han is left to fly the flag high. And he's got good results to show for it.

5. KIM MING-YU

Jellyfish Entertainment

After falling to the 10th spot in the last ranking ceremony, the hardworking 19-year-old clawed his way back up to fifth this week.

6. CHO SEUNG-YOUN

Yuehwa Entertainment

A round of applause is in order for this all-rounder, who rose 61 spots since the start of the competition to land his highest placing yet.

7. NAM DO-HYUN

MBK Entertainment

The talented 15-year-old has steadily held his own in this competition and we look forward to what he can do in the days ahead!

8. SONG HYEONG-JUN

Starship Entertainment

This entertainment company must have a knack for picking talents: Four of its trainees still remain in the Top 20, with Song taking the highest spot.

9. LEE EUN-SANG

Brand New Music

We're certain the 18-year-old's fanbase will be working overtime to vote for him in the coming days.

10. KEUM DONG-HYUN

C9 Entertainment

Could Keum be the dark horse we should've looked out for instead? The 17-year-old cracked the Top 10 spot for the first time this week—much to the surprise of the audience and fellow contestants.

TOP 11-20

11. Cha Jun-ho (Woollim Entertainment)
12. Son Dong-pyo (DSP Media)
13. Hwang Yun-seong (Woollim Entertainment)
14. Kang Min-hee (Starship Entertainment)
15. Koo Jung-mo (Starship Entertainment)
16. Lee Hangyul (MBK Entertainment)
17. Song Yuvin (The Music Works)
18. Ham Won-jin (Starship Entertainment)
19. Tony (Hongyi Entertainment)
20. Lee Se Jin (iME Korea)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers , K-pop

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.