With the finale of Produce X 101 just days away, the survival reality TV show recently held another elimination round that cut the number of trainees advancing to the last round to just 20.

Fans who've been diligently following the series will attest that the penultimate episode a nerve-wrecking one: Some trainees continued their ascend to the top, while others witnessed their chances of debuting in the final line-up slipped further away.

Case in point: In a tear-jerking (and heart-stopping) moment, The Music Works' Kim Kook-heon lost out on the final 20th spot to IME Korea's Lee Se-jin. However, the most tears of the night came from Maroo Entertainment's Lee Jin-woo, who shockingly dropped 14 places (he went from 8 to 22) and out of the running altogether.

In the last minutes of the episode, the heartbroken 16-year-old was seen comforted by fellow contestants; fans have also flooded social media to leave encouraging words for the trainee after the episode aired.

In the meantime, check out the list of the 20 trainees who have made it to the grand finale: