With the finale of Produce X 101 just days away, the survival reality TV show recently held another elimination round that cut the number of trainees advancing to the last round to just 20.
Fans who've been diligently following the series will attest that the penultimate episode a nerve-wrecking one: Some trainees continued their ascend to the top, while others witnessed their chances of debuting in the final line-up slipped further away.
Case in point: In a tear-jerking (and heart-stopping) moment, The Music Works' Kim Kook-heon lost out on the final 20th spot to IME Korea's Lee Se-jin. However, the most tears of the night came from Maroo Entertainment's Lee Jin-woo, who shockingly dropped 14 places (he went from 8 to 22) and out of the running altogether.
In the last minutes of the episode, the heartbroken 16-year-old was seen comforted by fellow contestants; fans have also flooded social media to leave encouraging words for the trainee after the episode aired.
In the meantime, check out the list of the 20 trainees who have made it to the grand finale:
TOP 10
1. KIM YOHAN
OUI Entertainment
This unassuming 21-year-old trainee who oozes plenty of boy-next-door charm reclaimed the top spot this week.
2. KIM WOO-SEOK
TOP Media
Unless a meteorite strikes Earth, 24-year-old Kim is almost guaranteed a spot in the final-up.
3. LEE JIN-HYUK
TOP Media
Lee has shown he can go from cool to derpy in an instant. What's not to like?
4. HAN SEUNG-WOO
Plan A
With fellow label mate Choi Byung-chan leaving the competition because of health reasons, Han is left to fly the flag high. And he's got good results to show for it.
5. KIM MING-YU
Jellyfish Entertainment
After falling to the 10th spot in the last ranking ceremony, the hardworking 19-year-old clawed his way back up to fifth this week.
6. CHO SEUNG-YOUN
Yuehwa Entertainment
A round of applause is in order for this all-rounder, who rose 61 spots since the start of the competition to land his highest placing yet.
7. NAM DO-HYUN
MBK Entertainment
The talented 15-year-old has steadily held his own in this competition and we look forward to what he can do in the days ahead!
8. SONG HYEONG-JUN
Starship Entertainment
This entertainment company must have a knack for picking talents: Four of its trainees still remain in the Top 20, with Song taking the highest spot.
9. LEE EUN-SANG
Brand New Music
We're certain the 18-year-old's fanbase will be working overtime to vote for him in the coming days.
10. KEUM DONG-HYUN
C9 Entertainment
Could Keum be the dark horse we should've looked out for instead? The 17-year-old cracked the Top 10 spot for the first time this week—much to the surprise of the audience and fellow contestants.
TOP 11-20
11. Cha Jun-ho (Woollim Entertainment)
12. Son Dong-pyo (DSP Media)
13. Hwang Yun-seong (Woollim Entertainment)
14. Kang Min-hee (Starship Entertainment)
15. Koo Jung-mo (Starship Entertainment)
16. Lee Hangyul (MBK Entertainment)
17. Song Yuvin (The Music Works)
18. Ham Won-jin (Starship Entertainment)
19. Tony (Hongyi Entertainment)
20. Lee Se Jin (iME Korea)