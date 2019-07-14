Slide on over to check out these amazing images fromSophie Turner and Joe Jonas' amazing tropical honeymoon.

Following their second wedding late last month in France, the two vacationed in the Maldives in the Indian Ocean in South Asia. Or rather, right on the ocean.

The two stayed at one of the luxurious Soneva Fushi beachfront villas on Kunfunadhoo Island. The price per night ranges from $1,400 to $28,000, depending on the side of the property and its amenities. Most of the villas come with private pools.

During their trip, Turner and Jonas also dined one of the resort's restaurants, Out Of The Blue, which was build over the ocean. Joe shared on his Instagram page on Sunday a video of him riding its attached water slide right into the sea.

"Paradise," Turner wrote on Instagram. "Such a magical place #discoversoneva."