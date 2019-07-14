Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Luxurious Honeymoon in the Maldives

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., 14 Jul. 2019 2:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Slide on over to check out these amazing images fromSophie Turner and Joe Jonas' amazing tropical honeymoon.

Following their second wedding late last month in France, the two vacationed in the Maldives in the Indian Ocean in South Asia. Or rather, right on the ocean.

The two stayed at one of the luxurious Soneva Fushi beachfront villas on Kunfunadhoo Island. The price per night ranges from $1,400 to $28,000, depending on the side of the property and its amenities. Most of the villas come with private pools.

During their trip, Turner and Jonas also dined one of the resort's restaurants, Out Of The Blue, which was build over the ocean. Joe shared on his Instagram page on Sunday a video of him riding its attached water slide right into the sea.

"Paradise," Turner wrote on Instagram. "Such a magical place #discoversoneva."

Watch

How J.Lo, Joe Jonas & More Celebs Spent Their 4th of July

Watch Joe's video below:

Both shared pics from their trip. Joe is seen eating sushi and both stars are seen relaxing on an attached floor hammock above the water.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Honeymoon, Instagram

Instagram / Joe Jonas

Soak Up the Sun

Joe and Sophie honeymooned at the Soneva Fushi beachfront villa resort in the Maldives after their June 2019 second wedding. They enjoyed soaking up the sun during their luxurious stay.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Honeymoon, Instagram

Instagram / Sophie Turner

Yum

Joe enjoys a sushi appetizer.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Honeymoon, Instagram

Instagram / Joe Jonas

Time to Slide

Joe gets ready to ride the water slide at the Out Of The Blue restaurant.

Article continues below

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Honeymoon, Instagram

Instagram / Joe Jonas

Wheeeeeee!!!

Joe rides the water slide at the Out Of The Blue restaurant.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Honeymoon, Instagram

Instagram / Joe Jonas

Watching the Waves

Sophie gazes out into the surf.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Honeymoon, Instagram

Instagram / Sophie Turner

Chilling Out

Joe gets his tan on.

Article continues below

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Honeymoon, Instagram

Instagram / Sophie Turner

Into the Wild

Joe explores the island.

"I found happiness ♥️ #discoversoneva," Jonas wrote.

Her and Turner had also vacationed elsewhere in the Maldives in 2018.

The Maldives is a popular luxury vacation destination. Stars such as Salma Hayek have stayed at the Sonema Fushi resort. Celebs who have vacationed in the Maldives over the years also include Kate Middleton and Prince William, Javier Barden and Penelope Cruz, and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Joe Jonas , Sophie Turner , Honeymoon , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , Vacation

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.