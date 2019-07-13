by Corinne Heller | Sat., 13 Jul. 2019 11:18 AM
Nowadays, Ariel Winter is focusing on keeping fit and healthy—while nurturing her newfound love of mint chocolate ice cream.
For years, the 21-year-old Modern Family star has been clapping back at body shamers criticizing her over both weight gain and earlier this year, weight loss. In January, she responded to a critic who accused her of using illegal drugs. In April, the actress said that for years, she had been on antidepressants that caused her to gain weight and that she had switched to a new medication that made her drop the pounds.
In an interview with E! News on Thursday, Winter opened up about her diet and fitness habits. She said she works out at a gym with a personal trainer and enjoys her favorite foods, in moderation. The actress made her comments at Ulta Beauty in Westwood California this week. She is a celebrity spokesmodel for the company, promoting a campaign for hair blowout services at its salons.
"I think working out is really important for your physical health," she said. "I think mental health is really important, but also, if you want to be healthy and while I am not the most excited to put my workout clothes on and go and do that, it is really nice, when you leave, you feel better...I just want to build muscle. My body changes all of the time and I think right now, it's just, I want to build muscle."
"I also love to eat like, pasta and cheese and candy and all this stuff, so for me, I think it's important for my actual health to go in and make sure that I'm exercising," she continued. "So I think right now it's probably just, health is my main motivation for going in and working out."
Winter said she doesn't believe in diets, for herself at least.
"I can't stick to them. It just doesn't work for me," she said. "I believe, you know, you eat everything that you want in moderation, you know, if you can, if you're not allergic, whatever. Anything you can in moderation I think it's best, that way you're not like, really wanting something you can't have and like, you absolutely tell yourself you can't have it when, you know, you probably could, just in moderation...If I can't have something, if I'm told I can't have it, I want it. Like, I can't be without it."
Her new food obsession: Mint chocolate chip ice cream.
"I tried it recently and I just fell in love with it," Winter said. "I go through stages like every three months, I pick a new favorite food and it's currently mint chocolate chip ice cream. So I have six different companies of mint chocolate chip ice cream in my freezer currently."
