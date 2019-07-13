Jennifer Lopez is very happy the U.S. women's national soccer team won the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

A week after their win, their fourth such victory since 1991, J.Lo gave midfielder Carli Lloyd a lap dance onstage at her concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. The sensual moment was captured on camera by a fan. It also doubled as an early birthday present! Lloyd turns 37 on Tuesday.

According to reports, Lopez's fiancé Alex Rodriguez escorted the soccer star to security guards, who brought her to the stage. J.Lo then congratulated her on her team's World Cup victory. Two female backup dancers then gyrated on and around her to the tune of Jeremih's 2009 hit "Birthday Sex," and J.Lo then gave Lloyd a lap dance while singing her 1999 debut single "If You Had My Love," the reports said.