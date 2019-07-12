Danielle Fishel's newborn is getting one step closer to coming home.

More than two weeks after welcoming her baby boy early in the hospital, the Boy Meets World star is updating fans on her son's condition.

"We're still in the hospital but Adler is getting better and stronger every day. @jensenkarp and I keep reminding ourselves that we are extremely lucky - Adler *will* eventually come home with us - and therefore this is nothing but an enormous test of our patience and willingness to relinquish control," she shared on Instagram. "Two things I have never been plentiful in but are absolutely necessary in parenthood!"

Danielle continued, "He is also receiving the best possible care from the most loving, warm, kind, intelligent nurses and doctors the world has ever known! Literal angels."