90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Andrei is now the proud father of a baby girl…so will he work? That's what Elizabeth's dad, Chuck, wants to know.

"So, dude, again, congratulations. Your daughter's beautiful, but just reality in the face, man. Another mouth to feed, somebody to take care of. What's your plan?" Chuck asks.

"Just gonna work double," Andrei says. "Just going to do some other stuff, maybe two jobs, you know? I have some things coming up, so…"

What does Andrei have coming up? He's got some "handyman stuff" from his online posting that "keeps me floating," he said.