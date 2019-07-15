SK-II's episodic Youtube series, PITERA™ Masterclass series has been taking the world by storm! Following the release of Bare Skin Chat, gear up as Late Late Show with James Corden host journeys to Japan in efforts to learn more about SK-II's legendary star ingredient, PITERA™. Along the way, Corden is joined by award-winning singer, John Legend and top Japanese comedian, Naomi Watanabe.

In the latest episode of SK-II's PITERA™ Masterclass, Corden encounters well-known Chinese actress, Tang Wei. The 39-year-old actress' name has been synonymous with oriental beauty and crystal clear skin. As a long-time ambassador of the beloved Japanese skincare brand, SK-II, no better person can demonstrate the rejuvenating properties of PITERA™ and how the humble SK-II Facial Treatment Essence attained the famous nickname, Miracle Water.