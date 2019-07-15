All The Asian Celebrities Who Took on the Bottle Cap Challenge

From the Harlem Shake to the Ice Bucket challenge, an integral part of current Internet culture is phenomenon of viral challenges that take the world by storm.

With meme-culture being such an integral part of being "online", it's no wonder that celebrities who use their online platforms to connect with their fans would join in on the crazy challenges that take over the internet as well.

Most recently, the world has been honing their martial arts skills with the Bottle Cap Challenge, Asian celebrities included. The challenge is to kick a bottle cap off of a beverage without destroying the container. Ideally, the cap should just spin off the bottle rim.

Asian celebrities such as the OG kungfu master Donnie Yen and EXO's Baekhyun have been putting their own spin (pun intended) to the challenge, and the results are pretty epic, if we do say so ourselves.

Check out all the coolest Bottle Cap Challenges by Asian stars below: