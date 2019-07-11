Kang Daniel To Make Comeback In July; Unveils New Stage Name

Mark your calendars for 25 July, because Kang Daniel will officially make his solo debut on that day!

The 22-year-old K-pop star unveiled the release date of his solo debut on his official website yesterday, along with what seems to be a new stage name for the performer: Daniel K.

Fans were so excited at the prospect of the star's imminent release that the website reportedly crashed within minutes of the update. The hashtag #강다니엘_카운트다운 (translation: Kang Daniel Countdown) also started trending on Twitter's worldwide trends list.

"My king is back!!!!" one user wrote excitedly in response to the news.

Another said, "Let's give Kang Daniel our full support and cheer for his solo debut. He's been through a lot of things for these past months, now it's time for us to support him and put another beautiful smile on his face."

According to soompi, three internationally renowned choreographers worked with Kang on the solo debut, including Chris Brown's choreographer, Antoine Troupe. CEO of Devine Channel, Kei Lim, is the main producer of the singer's debut album.