Kang Daniel To Make Comeback In July; Unveils New Stage Name

by Pakkee Tan | Thu., 11 Jul. 2019 10:42 PM
Mark your calendars for 25 July, because Kang Daniel will officially make his solo debut on that day!
The 22-year-old K-pop star unveiled the release date of his solo debut on his official website yesterday, along with what seems to be a new stage name for the performer: Daniel K.
Fans were so excited at the prospect of the star's imminent release that the website reportedly crashed within minutes of the update. The hashtag #강다니엘_카운트다운 (translation: Kang Daniel Countdown) also started trending on Twitter's worldwide trends list.
"My king is back!!!!" one user wrote excitedly in response to the news.
Another said, "Let's give Kang Daniel our full support and cheer for his solo debut. He's been through a lot of things for these past months, now it's time for us to support him and put another beautiful smile on his face."
According to soompi, three internationally renowned choreographers worked with Kang on the solo debut, including Chris Brown's choreographer, Antoine Troupe. CEO of Devine Channel, Kei Lim, is the main producer of the singer's debut album.
The K-pop idol has been embroiled in a legal battle with his former management company, LM Entertainment, since March, because of an alleged breach of contract by the management company.
The Korean courts ruled in favour of Kang in May, and he went on to set up his own management company to handle his solo career.
LM Entertainment appealed against the decision but was unsuccessful in its attempt, and they have stated that they will bring their appeal to a higher court and present new evidence.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?