BTS Is The Highest-Paid K-Pop Boy Band In The World

On 10 July, Forbes released their annual list of the top 100 celebrities in the world with the highest income. Topping the list this year isTaylor Swift with other top income-earners like Kylie Jenner, Kanye West and Ed Sheeran all made it into Forbes' list, including the one and only, BTS!

The Bangtan Boys made their debut on the Forbes' 'The World's Highest-Paid Celebrities' list at the number 43 spot. According to Forbes, BTS earned more than $57 million from 1 June 2018 to 1 June 2019, before taxes. Most of this income came from their Love Yourself World Tour and the even bigger Love Yourself: Speak Yourself stadium tour. The group reportedly sold more than 300,000 tour tickets, racking up more than $7 million in just ticket sales alone.

Furthermore, their latest album, Map of the Soul: Persona debut at the number one spot on the Billboard 200 charts in April 2019. Another huge feat for any musical act, let alone a K-pop one in an international market.