Late Actress Han Ji-Seong's Husband Booked For Aiding and Abetting DUI

The late Korean actress Han Ji-seong's husband has been booked by the police for aiding and abetting the actress driving under the influence of alcohol, which lead to her tragic demise in May.

The Gimpo Police Station booked the late actress' husband without detention and called him in for questioning on 10 July. He was booked under suspicions of aiding and abetting the actress' drunk driving.

In an earlier round of questioning, the actress' husband stated that he had been drinking, but that he was not aware of his wife having any drinks. However, the autopsy report showed that the actress had a blood alcohol content of approximately 0.1 percent — it is illegal for an individual to drive if their BAC reading is 0.08 percent and higher.