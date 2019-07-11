Produce X 101's Choi Byung-Chan Leaves Show Due to Health Reasons

Play M Entertainment's statement above goes as follows:

"Hello, this is Play M Entertainment. Choi Byung-Chan, who was appearing on Mnet's Produce X 101, dropped out of the program for health issues.

Choi Byung-Chan has been suffering from chronic achilles tendonitis for a while, and the pain has intensified recently, overlapping with his mental stress. He has been participating in practicing and performances while getting treatment at the same time, but it has become difficult for him to continue in the program.

After an in-depth discussion, we decided on his departure [from the program], and he will not be able to join Mnet's M Countdown stage this week.

We are sorry to announce his departure to the fans who have given him so much support and love, as well as to the program crew, fellow trainees, and viewers.

We will provide the necessary support to help Choi Byung-Chan get sufficient rest and focus on treatment for the time being to recover his health.

Once again, we apologise to everyone for the unfortunate news. Thank you."

Choi also wrote a heartfelt letter to fans of the programme and VICTON fans.