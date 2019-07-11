Produce X 101's Choi Byung-Chan Leaves Show Due to Health Reasons

On 11 July, Choi Byung-Chan, a contestant in the K-pop survival reality show Produce X 101, was revealed to be leaving the programme due to health reasons. The 21-year-old singer is a member of K-pop boy group VICTON, which debuted in 2016.
Choi's agency, Play M Entertainment made the announcement on his behalf via a tweet on the agency's official account.
Play M Entertainment's statement above goes as follows:
"Hello, this is Play M Entertainment. Choi Byung-Chan, who was appearing on Mnet's Produce X 101, dropped out of the program for health issues.
Choi Byung-Chan has been suffering from chronic achilles tendonitis for a while, and the pain has intensified recently, overlapping with his mental stress. He has been participating in practicing and performances while getting treatment at the same time, but it has become difficult for him to continue in the program.
After an in-depth discussion, we decided on his departure [from the program], and he will not be able to join Mnet's M Countdown stage this week.
We are sorry to announce his departure to the fans who have given him so much support and love, as well as to the program crew, fellow trainees, and viewers.
We will provide the necessary support to help Choi Byung-Chan get sufficient rest and focus on treatment for the time being to recover his health.
Once again, we apologise to everyone for the unfortunate news. Thank you."
Choi also wrote a heartfelt letter to fans of the programme and VICTON fans.
Courtesy of Play M Entertainment
Choi's letter reads:
"Hello. This is Choi Byung-Chan.
First of all, I want to express my apologies for sharing unfortunate news.
I wanted to show only my cheerful nature through the program, but I was unable to do so. I feel sorry that I was unable to give back for your great love and interest.
I strongly wished to not give up until the end, so it is even difficult writing each word right now. However, I hope you know that I made this decision after much deliberation in order to greet you in a more healthy condition [in the future].
I will focus on receiving adequate rest for the time being and recover my physical and mental health in order to return to the stage in a healthy state for everyone who supports me.
Thank you."
Here's wishing Choi a speedy recovery!