Korean singer Krystal Jung is making her debut in the lead role of an independent film, and we couldn't be more excited!

The news was confirmed on 11 July that the f(x) member would play the lead role in newcomer Choi Ha-na's debut film, Shouts of a Father. This is Jung's first lead role in an independent film since her debut in 2009.

The film's premise is based on a college student looking for her biological father before her marriage, and will be produced by Korean film production company ATO.

Jung is definitely no stranger to the acting scene: She's played several roles on hit television series including The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea, The Bride of Habaek and more.

The American-Korean singer also recently finished filming an upcoming reality show with sister Jessica Jung, of Girls' Generation fame, in America.

The filming for the show starts in August.