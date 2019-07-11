Love Island Welcomes 2 New Guys to the Villa and Drama Ensues

We were missing those accents from the UK version of Love Island, so tonight, the U.S. Love Island obliged.

Two new guys entered the villa in the third episode—Dylan of Currently in San Diego, and Cormac, from Ireland. Cormac's Irish accent immediately drew some attention, and it turns out Cormac's also got his eye on basically all of the women.

Specifically, they're both into Elizabeth, but Elizabeth was quick to turn them down nicely. She likes Zac, and she's cool with that right now, but Alexandra is cool! Cormac didn't seem to pick up on it quite as well as Dylan did.

Dylan then sat down with Alexandra and we all learned that they both use an equal amount of the word "like" and they might actually be perfect for each other.