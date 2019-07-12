Amazon Prime Day 2019's Star-Studded Deals

by Katherine Riley | Fri., 12 Jul. 2019 3:30 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is just a few days away! And we're not the only ones who are excited. Some of your favorite celebs have partnered with Amazon to bring you prime Day savings and exclusives on top products and new releases.

And a lot of these are feel-good finds, from Jaden Smith's eco-friendly JUST Water to Kristen Bells This Bars Save Lives.

So if you haven't already, sign up for Amazon Prime membership so you can make the most of these amaz-ing deals!

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything You Need to Know

Jaden Smith's JUST Water

Co-founded by Jaden Smith, JUST Water is available in both spring and natural-flavor infused varieties. It's sustainably sourced and comes in a plant-based bottle that's a 100% recyclable alternative to plastic. So save 25% if you're an Amazon Prime Member and feel extra good about it!

SHOP NOW: $22-$24 at Amazon

Cubcoats With Hilary Duff

This is one ingenious product. Cub coats are a 2-in-1 plushie that turns into a hoodie. How great is that? As Hilary Duff herself attests, "They're amazing for airplanes when your kid is cold or when they need a pillow...This has saved me so many times!" 

SHOP NOW: $35-$50 at Amazon

Kobe Bryant's Art of Sport

Score 20% off Kobe's Art of Sport body care line. The latest addition, Victory deodorant, is aluminum-free with a cooling eucalyptus and orange peel scent.

SHOP NOW: $8-$46 at Amazon

JoJo Siwa Products

Hair bows, roller skates, dolls, scooters and lots of apparel! Get exclusive JoJo merch right here.

SHOP NOW: $11-$60 at Amazon

Mythical Grooming With Rhett & Link

Save 20% on pomade, beard oil, lip balms and more.

SHOP NOW: $10-$18 at Amazon

Marshmello's Stuffed Puffs & Merch

Save 20% on Stuffed Puffs, which are chocolate-filled marshmallows ideal for s'mores. Plus check out all the other cool Marshmello mech available.

SHOP NOW: $17-$80 at Amazon

This Save Lives With Kristen Bell

Save 20% on all This Save Lives products. The all-natural, low carb, healthy snack granola bars are high in fiber, and made with nuts, fruit, seeds and other natural ingredients. Every time you buy a bar, you send life-saving food to a child in need. So buy some!

SHOP NOW: $20-27 at Amazon

Zac Brown's DemerBox

Save 20% on the ultimate outdoor bluetooth speaker. Every DemerBox is a waterproof case that opens to keep valuable items like your wallet, keys and phone safe and dry inside. Plus, it has internal USB charging to keep your phone or other devices powered for your entire adventure!

SHOP NOW: $349 $279 at Amazon

Performance Inspired Nutrition by Mark Wahlberg

Save 20% on the natural, keto-friendly protein powders, bars, snack and supplements Mark Wahlberg swears by.

SHOP NOW: $22-$33 at Amazon

