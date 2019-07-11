Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Celebs are starting to arrive at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards!
The award show, which honors athletes for their incredible work in the sports world over the last year, is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight, and is set to air on Nickelodeon in August. Former NFL star Michael Strahan will take the stage to host the ceremony, which will feature a number of fan favorite athletes.
This year, soccer star Alex Morgan is nominated in the Favorite Female Athlete category alongside snowboarder Chloe Kim, skier Lindsey Vonn, tennis players Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, as well as Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Meanwhile, baseball player Bryce Harper, basketball star LeBron James, soccer star Lionel Messi, basketball star Stephen Curry, golf legend Tiger Woods and NFL star Tom Brady are up for Favorite Male Athlete.
As we wait and see who picks up the awards at this year's ceremony, let's check out all of stars arriving to the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards!
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn
Supporting Russell! The NFL star is up for Favorite Football Player at the ceremony.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Chloe Kim
The snowboarder is nominated for Favorite Action Sports Star and Best Female Athlete at the award show.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev
The cute couple strikes a pose together on the orange carpet. Nikki is up for the Queen of Swag award at the ceremony.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Ciara
The "Thinkin Bout You" singer hits the orange carpet in a high-waisted skirt and crop top.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Michael Strahan
The Strahan & Sara star will take the stage to host the award show.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Michael Strahan, Sophia Strahan, Isabella Strahan
Family time! Michael's kids came out to support their dad at the show.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Ben Simmons
The Philadelphia 76ers player arrives to the ceremony in Santa Monica.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Colton Underwood
The Bachelor star and former football player smiles for cameras on the orange carpet.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Laurie Hernandez
The Olympic athlete is nominated for Favorite Gymnast at the award show.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Mikaela Shiffrin
The skier is up for an award in the Need for Speed category.
The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards will air on Saturday, Aug. 10.