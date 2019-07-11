The View Gets Lit: Co-Hosts Share Their 2019 Summer Reads

ABC/Lou Rocco
by Jillian Punwar | Thu., 11 Jul. 2019 2:23 PM
Summer is a time to take long weekends, go to the beach and catch up on your reading list!
There is nothing better than a good book, and the ladies of The View gave us some recommendations during their week-long segment "The Ladies Get Lit."
Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar recommended a few of their favorite reads including National Book Award Winner The Friend by Sigmund Nunez, Becoming by Michelle Obama and City of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert.
"With all the conversations about sexual consent, it's risen up around the #MeToo movement," Whoopi said about Elizabeth's book, which is one of her favorites. "This author doesn't want us to forget there's also such a thing as female desire, the main character wants to have sex and she's not shy about hunting for it."
If you're searching for a new beach read, take a look below to see what books The View ladies recommend.
Co-host Sunny Hostin loves this book, which takes place in Alabama in 1852, about a young girl who is a slave mistress to her half-sister. Both reject their expected roles and revolt against their father's wishes. "The ending is crazy," Sunny said. "I don't think anyone will ever figure out the ending."
Here's to getting lit!
The View airs weekdays on ABC. Check your local listings online.
