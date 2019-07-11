Coco's poolside fashion never goes out of style.
It's no secret that the model, fitness guru and reality star loves her swimwear. In fact, most tropical vacations lead to multiple bikinis and outfit looks on social media.
It certainly was the case for Coco's most recent trip to the Bahamas with her daughter Chanel.
While staying at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, the proud mom was able to enjoy plenty of time by the beach and pool. Along the way, Coco reminded fans that she loves to work a thong bikini.
"Couldn't leave Bahamas without getting a #Cocostyle pic... I'd consider myself one of the original thong connoisseurs.. LOL" she joked on Instagram. "#thongthursday #40andfab #40isthenew20."
In true social media fashion, one follower had to ask, "How your bottom got that size?" Ultimately, Coco was ready to answer.
"It's a combination…You got to eat the right stuff to put on weight," she explained. "Also I have the genetics that when I go to the gym, I can build muscle."
In honor of Coco's #ThongThursday, we're taking a look back at some of Coco's most memorable thong bikinis in our gallery below.
Instagram
#ThongThursday
Instagram
Unbreakable Bond
"Here's to strong women, May we know them, May we be them, May we raise them," Coco wrote to her followers on Twitter.
Instagram
Fun in the Sun
Hugs and kisses are totally allowed during this pool day.
Instagram
Model Behavior
Like Coco's poolside look? Rich and Sporty deserve credit for making the suit.
Thibault Monnier/Rachid Ait, PacificCoastNews.com
Throwback Thong
Back in 2011, Coco loved working a thong bikini. Just look at her swimwear while vacationing in Miami Beach with a friend.
Instagram
Bahama Mama
"The same day we swam with the sharks we also swam with the pigs!" Coco shared on Instagram when recalling a mother-daughter vacation with Chanel.
Instagram
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
"I gotta best friend for life!" Coco shared on social media while modeling matching Wild Blush Bikinis at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana.
Instagram
One and Done
"Really into one piece swimsuits lately ..I like how this looks like a Versace pattern," Coco shared on Instagram while visiting the SLS Baha Mar. "Man, I'm gonna miss this beach!"
Instagram
Flower Power
Pool time is the best time for this mother and daughter duo.
Snapchat / Coco
Just a Tease
Oh, did we mention bikinis are only the beginning? Coco also has CocoLicious Lingerie line filled with thongs.
Let's hear it for the O.G.