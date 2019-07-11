Olivia Culpo Opens Up About Depression Battle in Raw Instagram Post

Olivia Culpo getting candid about her mental health, opening up about her battle with depression amid a "difficult" situation that affected her mentally, emotionally, spiritually and physically.

The 27-year-old model and 2012 Miss Universe winner weathered a split from NFL star Danny Amendola last fall after dating him on and off for three years. She broke up with him he was photographed getting cozy with CBS sports reporter Bianca Peters in Miami. The breakup was also messy; Amendola later took to Instagram to air his grievances about Culpo and also made a crass comment about their past sex life.

On Thursday, she posted two photos of herself, one taken recently and one taken earlier this year.

"2nd photo, a few months ago: I was depressed," Culpo wrote. "I had no appetite, was drinking way too much, smoking, couldn't sleep, and couldn't eat. But I was still taking photos on social media and pretending everything was great. I was going through a difficult situation that left me mentally, emotionally, and spiritually bankrupt and it had taken its toll physically. The feeling of despair is a relatable one, so I feel a responsibility to anyone else going through something difficult to say that it's ok to not be ok."

"1st photo is from the other day, and I am looking healthier," she said. "I have my appetite back and am treating my body correctly. We're all too familiar with the 'highlight REEL' of Instagram so I wanted to get REAL and tell you it's not always as amazing as it seems."