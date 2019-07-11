Here's Why Fans Think Iggy Azalea Is Engaged to Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea's hand is looking fancy!

As the rapper continues to enjoy a private romance with Playboi Carti, fans are speculating about their relationship status.

In fact, some followers are convinced the pair is engaged thanks to a recent Instagram post.

On Wednesday night, Iggy posted a photo of her left hand with a giant ring on that finger. And instead of focusing on the fabulous nails from Lily Nailz, people are glued to the bling.

"Are we just going to ignore this gorgeous ring???" one fan asked in the comments section. Another follower added, "Address the ring."

And one user asked what we're all thinking: "Playboi put a ring on it? Or are you spoiling yourself?"