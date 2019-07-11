Diversity, Inclusion, Representation: Here's What Went On At Pink Screen 2019

Just last month, diversity and inclusion was celebrated at one of the keystone events of Pink Fest 2019: Pink Screen!

Held at The Projector, Pink Screen showcased a month's worth of queer cinema — think classics such as Orlando, starring the inimitable Tilda Swinton, and newer expositions on the subject such as The Silk and the Flame, an award-winning documentary of a gay man's journey back to his native China.

On the opening night, the who's who of the theatrical and acting scene showed up to lend their support. Among them, actress Oon Shu An and TV host Anita Kapoor, along with actors Ivan Heng, Lim Yu Beng, Brendon Fernanadez and Glen Goei talked about the importance of the event and how crucial representation on screen is for the community.

"I think it's very important because it gives people the opportunity to come together to watch stories that represent different groups of people in a way that is true, and in a way that is heartfelt," said Oon.

Christine Fellowes, Managing Director, NBCUniversal Networks Asia-Pacific, agreed. "We think that cinema and television and entertainment products should reflect the communities that we live in," she said.

Watch our interviews from the night below.