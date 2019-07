It's no surprise that even Western makeup artists swear by the precision of mascaras made by Asian beauty brands. After all, many mascaras from Asian brands have a smaller brush, which makes it easier to reach tiny lashes. And besides, Asian mascaras tend to have a lightweight formula which doesn't weigh lashes down.

Here, we pick out our top K-beauty mascara choices that will lengthen, curl and thicken in a couple of coats: