MONSTA X's Hyungwon & VIXX's Hongbin Dropped An Epic Collab

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Thu., 11 Jul. 2019 12:05 AM

MONSTA X, Hyungwon, VIXX, Hongbin, Cool Love MV

Courtesy of Starship Entertainment

MONSTA X's Hyungwon and VIXX's Hongbin just blessed us with the collaboration that we never knew we needed on 10 July. 

Starship Entertainment, the agency behind popular K-pop boy groups, MONSTA X and Jellyfish Entertainment's VIXX, released a music video and single titled "Cool Love" that was done in partnership with Pepsi. In South Korea, advertisements are called CFs (Commercial Films). Sometimes, these CFs will come in the form of music videos just like this one. 

Known as the fashion prince of MONSTA X, Hyungwon exudes a chic coolness throughout the music video, while showing off his graceful dance skills. Meanwhile VIXX's own visual master, Hongbin brought on his own charm into the mix and played off Hyungwon perfectly. 

MONSTA X, Hyungwon, VIXX, Hongbin, Cool Love MV

Courtesy of Starship Entertainment

"Cool Love" is produced by DRESS, the man behind songs sych as Lydia Baek's "Emotion," for the 2019 Pepsi X Starship's The Love of Summer project.

The music video features Hyungwon and Hongbin looking as chic as ever in suits and summer shirts, dancing and walking through visually arresting images of space. The song itself is a summer bop with an addictive lo-fi beat drop in the chorus and the sensual voices of Hyungwon and Hongbin. 

MONSTA X, Hyungwon, VIXX, Hongbin, Cool Love MV

Courtesy of Starship Entertainment

Watch the full music video below: 

