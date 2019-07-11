MONSTA X's Hyungwon & VIXX's Hongbin Dropped An Epic Collab

MONSTA X's Hyungwon and VIXX's Hongbin just blessed us with the collaboration that we never knew we needed on 10 July.

Starship Entertainment, the agency behind popular K-pop boy groups, MONSTA X and Jellyfish Entertainment's VIXX, released a music video and single titled "Cool Love" that was done in partnership with Pepsi. In South Korea, advertisements are called CFs (Commercial Films). Sometimes, these CFs will come in the form of music videos just like this one.

Known as the fashion prince of MONSTA X, Hyungwon exudes a chic coolness throughout the music video, while showing off his graceful dance skills. Meanwhile VIXX's own visual master, Hongbin brought on his own charm into the mix and played off Hyungwon perfectly.