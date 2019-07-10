ESPYS 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Jillian Punwar & Mike Vulpo | Wed., 10 Jul. 2019 3:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nastia Liukin, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The time we've all been waiting for is finally here!

The 2019 ESPYS are finally here and we're celebrating outstanding professional and amateur athletes in a wide variety of sports.

Comedian Tracy Morgan will be hosting the 27th annual event, which will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Nominees this year include Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles among many others.

In fact, Serena is nominated for Best Female Tennis Player while Tiger is nominated for Best Male Golfer.

In addition, singer Tori Kelly will take the stage to perform "In Times Like These" during the live telecast.

Photos

The Best (and Funniest) ESPYS Hosting Moments of All Time

However, before Tracy and a star-studded list of presenters give out awards, all eyes will be on the red carpet as we watch Hollywood's hottest stars show off their best fashion statements.

Check out the best red carpet looks in the gallery below.

Joel McHale, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Joel McHale

Comedian 

Melvin Gordon III, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Image Group LA via Getty Images

Melvin Gordon III

Los Angeles Chargers 

Usher, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Usher

Singer 

Article continues below

Rob Gronkowski, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski

Football

Takeoff, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Takeoff

Rapper

Victoria Arlen, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Victoria Arlen

Paralympian Swimmer

Article continues below

Zachary Levi, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Zachary Levi

Actor 

N'Keal Harry, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

N'Keal Harry

New England Patriots 

Kelly Kelly, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Barbie Blank

Professional Wrestler in Michael Costello 

Article continues below

Eli Apple, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Eli Apple

New Orleans Saints 

Saquon Barkley , The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley

New York Giants 

Marie Tillman, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Marie Tillman

Pat Tillman Foundation Foundation

Article continues below

Gabrielle Union, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Gabrielle Union

Actress 

Tobias Harris, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Tobias Harris

Philadelphia 76ers

Camille Kostek, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Camille Kostek

Supermodel 

Article continues below

Jaren Jackson Jr., The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies

Willis McGahee, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Willis McGahee

Football 

Elle Fanning, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Elle Fanning

Actress 

Article continues below

Scotty Jame, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Scotty James

Snowboarder 

P. J. Tucker, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

P. J. Tucker

Houston Rockets 

Sky Katz, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sky Katz

Singer and Actress 

Article continues below

Eugenio Derbez, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Eugenio Derbez

Actor 

Lilly Singh, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Lilly Singh

YoUTuber

Von Miller, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Von Miller

Denver Broncos 

Article continues below

Linda Cardellini, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Linda Cardellini

Actress 

Lindsey Vonn, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Lindsey Vonn

Alpine Ski Racer

Chloe Kim, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Chloe KIm

Snowboarder 

Article continues below

Russell Wilson, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks 

Niles Fitch, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Niles Fitch

Actor 

Declan Farmer, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Declan Farmer

Paralympic Hockey Player 

Article continues below

Colton Underwood, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Colton Underwood

The Bachelor Star 

Lonzo Ball, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Lonzo Ball

New Orleans Pelicans

Oz Sanchez, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Oz Sanchez

Paralympic Handcyclist and Triathlete

Article continues below

Tori Kelly, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Tori Kelly

Singer 

Kenny Moore, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kenny Moore

Indianapolis Colts

Sister Mary Jo, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Sister Mary Jo

     

Article continues below

Stephanie McMahon, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Stephanie McMahon

WWE Chief Brand Officer

Mallory Edens, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Mallory Edens

     

Breanna Stewart, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Breanna Stewart

Seattle Storm

Article continues below

Arike Ogunbowale, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Arike Ogunbowale

Dallas Wings

Laila Ali, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Laila Ali

Professional Boxer 

Triple H, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Triple H

Professional Wrestler 

Article continues below

Nyjah Huston, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Nyjah Huston

Skateboarder

Malcolm Jenkins, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Malcolm Jenkins

Philadelphia Eagles

Elandon Roberts, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Elandon Roberts

New England Patriots 

Article continues below

William Jackson III, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

William Jackson III

Cincinnati Bengals

Tracy Morgan, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Tracy Morgan

ESPYS Host 

Paul Pierce, The ESPYS, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Paul Pierce

Basketball Player 

Article continues below

Photos

See More From ESPYS 2019 Red Carpet Fashion

Don't miss the 2019 ESPYS airing tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 ESPY Awards , Sports , Awards , Fashion , Style Collective , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.