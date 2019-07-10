Kim Kardashian's Latest Photo of 2-Month-Old Psalm West Is His Sweetest Yet

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., 10 Jul. 2019 3:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Psalm West

Instagram

Kim Kardashian has shared an adorable new photo of son Psalm West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who welcomed her fourth child with husband Kanye West via a surrogate in early May, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a cute picture of her 2-month-old baby boy. In the social media snap, Psalm can be seen smiling for the camera.

"I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!" Kim captioned the Instagram post.

In response to the picture, which received over a million likes in 30 minutes, Kourtney Kardashian commented, "Little tiny goose bunny."

Kendall Jenner also commented on her sister's post, writing, "what it do babbbyyyyyy."

Watch

Kim Kardashian Shares First Close-Up Photo of Psalm West

Kim, who is also mom to kids North West, Saint West and Chicago West, shared the first photo of her fourth child in mid-May, while also announcing his name.

The announcement post was a screenshot of a text conversation between Kim and Kanye, in which the "Stronger" rapper sent his wife a photo of their newborn son sleeping in his crib.

"Beautiful Mother's Day," the text from Kanye read. "With the arrival of our fourth child we are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."

Kim captioned the post with the baby's name, writing, "Psalm West."

Weeks later, the KKW Beauty mogul shared the first close-up picture of Psalm, who could be seen sleeping in a onesie in the photo.

Baby Psalm has been getting a lot of bonding time with his siblings in recent weeks. In mid-June, Kim took to social media to share an adorable photo of Saint cradling his younger brother's face in his hands.

Cuteness overload!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Kardashian News , Celeb Kids , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.