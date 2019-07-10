Matt Lauer’s Wife Annette Roque Files for Divorce More Than a Year After Today Firing

by Corinne Heller | Wed., 10 Jul. 2019 1:59 PM

Matt Lauer, Annette Roque

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Apollo

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque are officially ending their 20-year marriage

Roque filed divorce papers in a New York court on Tuesday, a year and a half after their split, E! News has confirmed. She and the disgraced former Today show co-anchor share three children: sons Jack, 18, and Thijs, 12, and daughter Romy, 15.

"The case, which is an uncontested matrimonial, was filed on July 9th in State Supreme Court in Suffolk County, New York and is awaiting judicial review of the agreement," a court spokesperson told E! News in a statement. "Upon a judge's signature, it will be sent to the court clerk's office to be entered. The process could take up to a few months."

Lauer and Roque split in late 2017, shortly after he was fired from NBC, where he was reportedly paid $20 million a year, over sexual harassment allegations. At the time, he apologized "to the people I have hurt." He also said that some of the accusations made against him were "untrue or mischaracterized" but that "there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed." Divorce rumors have loomed since the former pair's breakup.

Kathie Lee Gifford Stills Adores Matt Lauer

In June, Page Six reported that Lauer and Roque had reached a divorce settlement and that the two have agreed to share custody of their children. The outlet also said she was set to receive up to $20 million in assets, as well as their Hamptons horse farm. It is unclear what they will do with their Hamptons home, Strongheart Manor, which Lauer bought from Richard Gere for $36.5 million in 2016.

Page Six also reported that amid the split, Lauer has continued to reside on the property with the rest of the family, and will likely move to his own place after the divorce is finalized.

—Reporting by Jessica Finn

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

 

