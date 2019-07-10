Kendall Jenner's Grecian Getaway Is What Summer Dreams Are Made Of

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., 10 Jul. 2019 1:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kendall Jenner

BACKGRID

If you needed one more reason to book your European getaway, look no further than Kendall Jenner's Instagram feed. 

The supermodel jetted off to Greece—and gave fans social media envy in the process. The star recently shared several snaps of herself during the trip on her feed, including ones of her posing poolside and on a yacht. 

The catwalk pro was also spotted by photographers on the beach in Mykonos rocking a yellow bikini while hanging with pals, including fellow model Joan Smalls

Jenner even took advantage of her surroundings to impressively complete the recently viral Bottle Cap Challenge on a jet ski. "Kenny this is WILD," famous mama Kris Jennersaid of the feat. 

Watch

Can Kendall Jenner Make Bucket Hats Classy?! - What the Fashion (S2, Ep 6)

Needless to say, the star appears to be living her best life on this Vogue-worthy trip—and simultaneously inspiring us to turn on that OOTO and book a flight ASAP. 

While we wait for our boss to approve that time off request, check out Jenner's enviable vacation snaps in E!'s gallery below. 

Kendall Jenner, Greece

Instagram

All Smiles

Casual snap or music video outtake? 

Kendall Jenner, Greece

Instagram

Supermodel Spotted

Suddenly we want a yellow bikini. 

Kendall Jenner, Greece

Instagram

Soaking Up the Sun

Too hot in the Grecian sun? Kendall found the most picturesque solution. 

Article continues below

Kendall Jenner, Greece

Instagram

What a View

With a sunset like that, taking a photo is mandatory. 

Kendall Jenner, Greece

Instagram

Bottle Cap Challenge Champ

The reality star showed the Internet how the Bottle Cap Challenge is done. 

Kendall Jenner

BACKGRID

Taking a Dip

It's not a beach trip without making a splash. 

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Travel , Vacation , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.