Stranger Things 4 Will Travel Even Further Outside of Hawkins

Prepare to see even more of the world outside of Hawkins.

Assuming Stranger Things is renewed for a season four (which somehow isn't official yet), the show will be expanding to other places in the world, according to creators and EPs the Duffer Brothers in a new EW interview.

"I think the biggest thing that's going to happen is it's going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale, in terms of special effects, but open up in terms of allowing portals into areas outside of Hawkins," Matt Duffer said.