She was gone with the wind, and still fabulous, and now Kenya Moore is getting back her peach. E! News has learned the reality star will make her ATL comeback in the upcoming season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kenya joined the cast in season five and was a main cast member through season 10. She appeared as a guest star in season 11 finale, brought in by Cynthia Bailey, and stirred up some drama between NeNe Leakes and Cynthia. Both NeNe and Cynthia are expected to return for the new season. NeNe made a big deal about her return to the series, denying she was leaving and getting her own show.