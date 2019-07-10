Your First Look At Jung Hae-In & Kim Go-Eun's Upcoming Romance Film

Two of the most buzzed-about actors in South Korea will be gracing the big screens together, and it's happening this summer!

One Spring Night's Jung Hae-in and Goblin's Kim Go-eun will be romantic leads in a new film tentatively titled, Yoo Yeol's Music Album. The producers of the film at CGV Arthouse just released the official poster and the hype is real! Seeing the two stunning stars in one poster has us wishing we could watch it right now.

Check it out below: