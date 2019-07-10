Take a Trip To The 'UN Village' With EXO's Baekhyun: Watch

K-pop star Baekhyun, of EXO fame, has finally made his solo debut with a brand new track. Called 'UN Village', it is the first of six songs that will be included in his mini album, City Lights.

Previously teasing the images and a short clip of another song, the new track definitely didn't disappoint. 'UN Village' is a chill, R&B melody that showcases EXO's main vocalist's refreshingly smooth voice at its best.

In the song, Baekhyun talks about spending time with a girl and the special moments that they share in place and time.

"I will not show you the perfect picture/It's all about this moment," the singer croons in the second verse. "Your eyes, without care, love me/The moment you speak."