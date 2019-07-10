Take a Trip To The 'UN Village' With EXO's Baekhyun: Watch

  • By
    &

by Pakkee Tan | Wed., 10 Jul. 2019 3:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
EXO, Baekhyun

Courtesy of SM Entertainment

K-pop star Baekhyun, of EXO fame, has finally made his solo debut with a brand new track. Called 'UN Village', it is the first of six songs that will be included in his mini album, City Lights.

Previously teasing the images and a short clip of another song, the new track definitely didn't disappoint. 'UN Village' is a chill, R&B melody that showcases EXO's main vocalist's refreshingly smooth voice at its best.

In the song, Baekhyun talks about spending time with a girl and the special moments that they share in place and time. 

"I will not show you the perfect picture/It's all about this moment," the singer croons in the second verse. "Your eyes, without care, love me/The moment you speak."

The music video, shot in both black and white and colour, is a stylish accompaniment to the song, and the K-pop has never been more stylish. Strutting the streets of the 'UN Village' in sleek, monochromatic outfits, he cuts a sharply sartorial figure as he earnestly belts out the tune. 

Read

EXO's Baekhyun Gives Fans a Sneak Peek of His City Lights Mini-Album

At a press conference earlier today, the EXO member said of his debut track, "The first thing I thought of when I first heard [the title] was the name of a [neighbourhood of] villas. It's where villas in the neighbourhood of Hannam are gathered. When the [EXO] members first heard it, they misunderstood it as a song about a prince-like person, but if you look at the lyrics, it's about wanting to take someone out to the hill behind the UN Village and show them a good view. It seemed very unconventional and interesting."

The K-pop idol's debut album features songs produced by famous producers such as Darkchild, Stereotypes, Cha Cha Malone, LDN Noise, Kenzie, DEEZ, Leon, DRESS, and singer-songwriter Colde, and rapper Beenzino will feature in an upcoming song, 'Stay Up', as well.

Watch the music video above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Asia , EXO , K-pop , Korean Celebrities , Korean singers

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.