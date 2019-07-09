Love Island USA Is Here and We're Already Obsessed

  By
    &

Lauren Piester | Tue., 9 Jul. 2019 8:51 PM

Love Island, CBS

CBS

Well so far, our fears were unfounded. 

CBS just debuted its version of the popular UK dating reality show Love Island, and we almost didn't even miss the British accents, but we definitely yelped a little there when the premiere ended on a cliffhanger. Whose boyfriend will Kyra steal?! We already cannot wait to find out. 

Kyra was the big surprise of the night for the Islanders, as she arrived after all of the men had already come in and chosen who to couple up with. Kyra is now forced to break up one of the current couples and leave one other girl single until the next official recoupling, and it was easy to get invested in that drama right off the bat. 

Exclusive: Love Island Sneak Peek

Will Kyra pick Westin, the cowboy to whom nobody was attracted and whose relationship with Mallory seems to not be that far along, or will she pick Yamen, with whom Alana is smitten, or will she break up Caro and Cashel, who seemed like they were going to be the least legit couple but actually might be the strongest in the house? 

Caro and Cashel were actually the most exciting story of the night, since Cashel picked Caro to be his partner even though she did not step forward to indicate that she liked him. In fact, no one stepped forward for him, which was probably mostly because he was the first guy to arrive on the island. Caro seemed really unhappy with her partner until they got to know each other a little, and soon she seemed sort of smitten. They cuddled in their bed, and she sort of inadvertently kissed him the next day as she worried that Kyra might choose him. 

Love Island, CBS

CBS

Cashel seemed to be interested in Kyra too, but we all have to remind ourselves that these relationships have existed for literally two days, and these people have barely had time to get to know each other. Yesterday, Caro didn't find Cashel attractive at all, and now she's in a panic! But of course this is Love Island just how we like it. 

The best part so far is that everyone truly is here to make friends, and the friendships have already begun. Michael thinks Zac would be a really good model, and Kyra and Elizabeth are BFFs based on Elizabeth simply telling Kyra she's gotta do what she's gotta do. 

So far, we're only really missing that iconic British/Love Island slang. By this time in the UK, at least four people would have "got the chat" or had "a bit of banter." 

But this is only episode one, and these people have plenty of time to give us some good made up phrases to incorporate into our daily lives. 

See below to keep up with the whole cast and the current couples! 

Love Island

CBS

Zac Mirabelli

Age: 22

Location: Chicago

Occupation: Grocery story cashier

He's looking for someone trustworthy, supportive and goofy.

Celebrity crush: Rachel McAdams

Currently coupled up with Elizabeth

Love Island

CBS

Weston Richey

Age: 25

Location: Dallas

Occupation: Photographer

He's looking for someone with beauty on the inside and out, a great smile is the key to winning him over

Fun fact: He built his own house

Currently coupled up with Mallory

Love Island

CBS

Michael Yi

Age: 29

Location: Miami

Occupation: Model

He can't describe his ideal partner, but maintains he'll know it when he sees her

Celebrity crush: Jennifer Garner

Currently coupled up with Alexandra

Love Island

CBS

Yamen Sanders

Age: 24

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Real estate agent

Friends describe him as the life of the party who gives great advice

Celebrity crush: Amber Rose

Currently coupled up with Alana

Love Island

CBS

Cashel Barnett

Age: 27

Location: Sacramento, California

Occupation: Model and musician

He's looking for a funny girl

Celebrity crush: Tina Fey

Currently coupled up with Caro

Love Island

CBS

Kyra Green

Age: 22

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Musician

She's looking for someone with a skater, artistic vibe.

Celebrity crush: Johnny Depp

Currently single

Love Island

CBS

Alexandra Stewart

Age: 25

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Publicist

She's looking for a romantic, compassionate, supportive (and preferably tall) man.

Celebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth

Currently coupled up with Michael

Love Island

CBS

Alana Morrison

Age: 21

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Occupation: College student

She's never had a boyfriend, but she's looking for a funny and goofy guy.

Celebrity crush: Odell Beckham Jr.

Currently coupled up with Yamen

Love Island

CBS

Mallory Santic

Age: 25

Location: Vancouver, Washington

Occupation: Analyst for Nike

She's looking for someone who is motivated, independent, fun, wild and spontaneous

Biggest pet peeve in a partner: Loud chewer

Currently coupled up with Weston

Love Island

CBS

Caroline "Caro" Viehweg

Age: 21

Location: Los Angeles

Occupation: Marketing student

She's looking for a spiritual, loving, friendly, funny and authentic guy

Celebrity crush: The Rock

Currently coupled up with Cashel

Love Island

CBS

Elizabeth Weber

Age: 24

Location: New York City

Occupation: Advertising executive

Loves: Traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading

Celebrity crush: Shawn Mendes

Currently coupled up with Zac

Love Island airs weeknights at 8 p.m. on CBS. 

