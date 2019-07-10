Korean Actor Kang Ji-Hwan Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault

42-year-old South Korean actor Kang Ji-Hwan was apprehended by the Gyeonggi Province Police at his home in Gwangju on 9 July at 10.50pm KST. Kang was arrested on suspicions of sexual assault against two female employees from his agency.

According to The Korean Herald and SBS News, Kang went home with two women (referred to by local news outlets as 'A' and 'B') from his agency after a company dinner for a few more drinks. All three were reportedly at the actor's house in an intoxicated state. That same night, at 9.41pm, 'A' texted a friend of hers stating, "I had some drinks at actor Kang Ji-Hwan's house, and now we're trapped." She then requested the friend to file a report to the police.

The alleged sexual assault occurred at Kang's home when the two women were reportedly sleeping in a room after drinking with the star. According to the police, Kang is currently under suspicion of sexually assaulting 'A' and molesting 'B'. When the police arrived at Kang's house, officers reportedly had to separate him from the two women before placing him under police custody.