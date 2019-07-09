8 Of The Best K-Beauty Hydrating Serums For Plump And Dewy Skin

by E! Asia Staff | Tue., 9 Jul. 2019 8:50 PM
Ensuring that our skin is adequately hydrated is one of the most basic and crucial steps for healthy skin.
For starters, well-moisturised skin keeps skin surface smooth and plump. It also ensures that cellular turnover is optimised so the skin remains radiant. But before you think that only those with dry skin require intense hydration, the fact is everyone, even those with oily skin, can do with it. After all, if you keep your skin properly hydrated, it prevents your sebum glands from going into overdrive.
Read on for our edit of hydrating serums that are suitable for all skin types.
Featuring the brand's exclusive Green Mineral Water, it infuses the skin with minerals extracted from kale, watercress and beetroot for a long-lasting hydration effect. On top of that, it also strengthens skin's moisture barrier function to lock in hydration for a plump and dewy complexion.
Enriched with hyaluronic acid of various molecular weights, this powerful moisture magnet penetrates different layers of the skin to deliver long-lasting hydration. It also contains ceramides, which repairs skin's lipid barrier to improve moisture retention.
Formulated to provide instant relief to dehydrated skin, this powerful ampoule contains 83% Black Bee Propolis Extract which deeply replenishes moisture. And thanks to its lightweight texture, it is quickly absorbed into the skin without any stickiness.
Perfect for those with shine-prone skin, this mattifying serum packs powerful hydrating and energising benefits while absorbing excess sebum throughout the day. Expect a well-balanced mien all day long.
Give parched and dull skin a new lease of life with this anti-fatigue skincare essence. It is made with 30 percent milk protein extract to deliver essential nutrients and hydration to the skin. Once applied, it imparts a healthy glow onto the skin and over time, expect an improvement in skin firmness.
Beyond replenishing skin with moisture, this concentrated serum also packs pomegranate extract, avocado protein and peach extract to deliver antioxidants to the skin while boosting skin elasticity and vitality.
Made with organic green tea harvested from the pristine conditions of Jeju, this serum replenishes skin with minerals and amino acids, both vital in restoring lost moisture and fortifying a weakened skin barrier.
As its name suggests, this serum is ideal for frequent travellers who battle dullness and dehydration. Formulated with hydrating and brightening benefits, it has a smooth fluid texture that penetrates skin rapidly to bring about a clearer, smoother and plumper complexion.
