2PM's Taecyeon Joins Instagram To Fight Back Against Stalker

K-pop idol and actor Taecyeon is taking back control of his online profiles. The singer launched his own personal Instagram account yesterday following a statement he made about an individual who was allegedly harassing both him and his fellow 2PM members last week.

He explained his decision to set up a personal account in the bio description of his Instagram. "So the stalker kept making instagram account with my email address, ive [sic] decided to make a real instagram account," the K-pop star wrote. His account name, @taecyeonokay, is a play on his full name in Korean: Ok Taecyeon.

Sharing his first photo on the social media platform, which showed the singer in a jump shot on Udo Island, near Jeju, he wrote, "Welcome to my instagram!"