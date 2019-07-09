The headlines you couldn't believe about text messages and a suicide are now the subject of an HBO documentary.

I Love You, Now Die tells the story of Michelle Carter and what happened following the death of Conrad Roy. Directed by Erin Lee Carr of Mommy Dead and Dearest fame, the new two-part documentary features the families, friends and communities affected by 18-year-old Roy's suicide and the court case that ensued.

"They were each other's confidante," Carr told E! News about the relationship between Carter and Roy. "They communicated so much at these crazy intense intervals and they really shared things that they hadn't shared with others. There was an intimacy and closeness that was insane given the fact that they only met a handful of times."