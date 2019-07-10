11 Trendy Fashions That Are Purrfect for Cat Lovers

Getty Images/Instagram; E! Illustration
Happy National Kitten Day, fashion lovers!
As if you don't spoil your furry friends enough, here's an excuse to do it even more for a whole day.
Besides, who doesn't love kittens? They're small, furry, have big eyes, meow a lot and cuddle with you when no one else wants to.
According to the American Human Society, 95.6 million people in the U.S. own cats. In fact, stars like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry often profess their love for the four-legged friends.
"They're very dignified. They're independent," the "ME!" singer shared in an interview with Time. "They're very capable of dealing with their own life."
Hollywood as a whole also loves these little creatures so much that they're making a Cats movie!
If you are a cat lover as devoted as Taylor or Ed, your closet needs to back that up.
Take a look at some trendy pieces in our gallery below that you need in honor of this holiday.
Spice up any outfit with a furry friend on your shoe! These adorable sneakers are perfect for the summer.
We are obsessed with this button down for cat lovers. This trendy shirt is sure to be a statement piece in your closet.
If cats are really your favorite people, then why don't you have these socks yet?
Get ready for winter in this adorable pink cat beanie.
Keep a variety of furry friends with you at all times with this trendy cat phone case.
Guys love cats too! Wear this button up with jeans or unbuttoned with a tank top for a stylish yet casual cat look.
Protect yourself from the sun while looking purrrfect in this hat.
Keep things handy with this adorable cat belt bag that will make any outfit pop.
Cats, unicorns and rainbows? Say no more. You need this sweater if you are a cat lover.
We never knew we needed cat earrings until now. These fun earrings with will dress up any outfit.
These adorable cat pants are just what you need in your closet this summer. Wear them to work or out to lunch and show off your love for feline friends.
Hoping everyone has a fun and fashionable holiday! Meow.
