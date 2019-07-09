Meghan King Edmonds took to Instagram on Monday to share a cute video of her son Hart learning a new skill. The adorable footage showed the 13-month-old baby boy sitting on the floor in a red onesie while his nanny, Carly Wilson, taught him how to cheers with his blue cup.

"OK, ready? Cheers! Take a drink," Carly instructed. "Good job, Hart."

The sweet clip came just days after The Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed Hart has "irreversible brain damage."

"From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart," the reality star wrote in a blog post titled "My Hart." "The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black."

Meghan explained she took her son, who also has a twin brother named Hayes, to several doctors to get answers, including a chiropractor and a pediatric ophthalmologist. Even after she consulted the child's pediatrician, she was told he was fine.